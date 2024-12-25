These are 2024’s most popular dog and cat names in New York City

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Dog People at Rover, a popular pet-sitting and walking website, recently released a report outlining the most popular pet names in New York City, taken from Rover’s databases.

There is hardly a name that Rover hasn’t seen before. According to their findings, Luna was not only the most popular dog name — it was also the most popular cat name in 2024.

Rounding out the list of top five dog names in New York City are Charlie (#2), Milo (#3), Bella (#4) and Daisy (#5). For cats, the top five also included Leo (#2), Milo (#3 and another popular name across species), Lily (#4) and Pepper (#5).

In addition to finding the top dog and cat names of the year, The Dog People at Rover made note of what names really started to take off in 2024. For dogs, “Caesar” went beyond a historical figure and popular salad dressing and was the number one trending name, up 1,211% in total from last year). For cats, Minnie was the top trending name, up 293% from last year.

Some popular newcomer names to Rover’s New York City pet database included Xena (up 711%), Lila (561%), Abby (244%) and Penelope (231%). Food names were also trending in the Big Apple for 2024, with Nugget leading the way with a 761% increase from last year. Other popular food names included Peanut (up 127%), Pumpkin (117%) and Pepper (98%).

Click here to read the full report.