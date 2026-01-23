MSG to host 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show starting next weekend

New York City is gearing up for a paw-sitively busy schedule for this year’s Westminster Dog Show.

The 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, presented by Purina Pro Plan, will take over Madison Square Garden and the Javits Center on Jan. 30 and Feb. 2-3. Officially dubbed “Westminster Week,” the event will bring over 3,000 champion dogs to New York City to strut their stuff for a shot at Best in Show.

At the Javits Center, there will be opportunities for spectators to take part in festivities starting Jan. 31. Visitors can watch the Masters Agility Championship Preliminaries, the Demonstration Ring and the Flyball Tournament, and take part in the Human Agility Ring. The Masters Agility Championship Finals will take place that evening.

Breed judging will take place during the day on Feb. 2-3 at the Javits Center, prior to the main Dog Show at night. Over the course of those two days, the Javits Center will also host the Junior Showmanship Preliminaries, with the finals taking place at MSG.

The Dog Show will kick off on Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at MSG with the judging for the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding groups. On Feb. 3, starting at 7:30 p.m., MSG will host group judging for the Sporting, Working and Terrier groups, followed by Best in Show.

The fun will continue beyond the actual competition with Meet the Breeds on Feb. 7-8 at the Javits Center. From schnauzers to mastiffs and everything in between, visitors will be able to meet and greet with all breeds represented at the dog show as well as watch demonstrations of tricks and skills.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit westminsterkennelclub.org.