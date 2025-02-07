The Westminster Kennel Club (WKC) Dog Show is this weekend, and MUG Root Beer is making sure that a certain breed gets some recognition.

It has been over 70 years since a bulldog won the WKC Dog Show. To remedy this situation, MUG is launching the inaugural “MUG Root Beer Bestest BullDawg Award.”

“While we’re lovers of all dogs, we’re a bit biased towards bulldogs – just look at our mascot, Dog. Year after year, they’re the underdogs of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, so we jumped at the chance to take matters into our own hands and reward the bestest one,” said Patrick Gamble, Sr. Brand Marketing Manager, MUG Root Beer.

From Feb. 8-11, bulldog fans can go online to MUGBullDawg.com and vote for their favorite bulldog during the show. Those who vote will receive an offer for $5 off their MUG Root Beer order on Uber Eats.

The winner will be crowned on Feb. 13 and will receive a trophy, which is a gold 3D bust of MUG’s mascot Dog’s head, and a donation to the Bulldog Club of America Rescue Network in their name. The crowned Bestest BullDawg will also be featured on an upcoming limited-edition MUG Root Beer merch collection.

MUG Root Beer will be the first-ever official soft drink sponsor of the WKC Dog Show. The brand and its official bulldog mascot will appear at the WKC events in New York City on Feb. 8, 10, and 11 and will give away a limited number of at-home viewing kits meant to give fans and their pups a bit of the dog show experience at home.

“Catsh me in da big city chuggin root beer and roooooting on my dawgs. Itz bulldawgs or bust as eye alwayz say – luv u all tho,” said MUG Root Beer mascot Dog.

The 2025 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be aired on FOX, FS1, and FS2, and it will be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. The viewing schedule is available at westminsterkennelclub.org/viewing-schedule.