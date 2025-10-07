NYC’s largest Halloween Dog Parade will return to the East Village on Oct. 19

What once started as a casual gathering in Manhattan has now turned into the world’s biggest Halloween dog celebration.

The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade will be returning for its 35th year on Sunday, Oct. 19. This year, the festivities– including a limited-entry costume competition and a parade down Avenue B– will be held from 1-4 p.m.

There will also be a festival block for participants on 6th Street between Avenue B and Avenue C. Here, Stella & Chewy’s, among other event partners, will have some Halloween surprises for the four-legged guests.

As attendance continues to grow year after year, the parade will bring together thousands of fluffy pups and their owners in the East Village. This event is made possible by New York Dog Parade thanks to a sponsorship from Stella & Chewy’s– a leader in the pet nutrition industry.

“The heart of Stella & Chewy’s has always been in New York City. The brand was built in my Upper West Side apartment,” said Marie Moody, Founder of Stella & Chewy’s. “By sponsoring the New York Dog Parade, we want to honor, uplift, and give back to the community who helped us build the brand we are today.”

The New York Dog Parade is a nonprofit organization founded by canine columnist and author Fern Watt.

“Community events that center on joy and silliness are worth holding onto — especially right now,” said Fern Watt, Founder of New York Dog Parade. “Yes, the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is about dressing your pup in a beautiful, sometimes even statement-making costume. But it’s also about celebrating our friendship with dogs — the companions who make our city and our lives happier every day.”

This year, the parade will also be launching a new pet adoption awareness initiative, as more shelters across the city are operating at or near capacity.

Four adorable, adoptable pups will be leading the parade as Grand Marshals in order to bring awareness to the thousands of other dogs still looking for their forever homes. These parade leaders will come from organizations including Pup Starz, Social Tees, and The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Companies such as Pumpkin Pet Insurance and Bond Vet have also stepped up to support the event this year. These companies, in addition to New York Dog Parade, have been hard at work to plan for increased safety measures and crowd control strategies this year– for both humans and their pups. Volunteers are welcome and others who are interested in supporting the event can visit nydogparade.org!

Registration is now open for the parade. While the parade is free to attend, pre-registration and wristbands will be required for participation in the costume competition and parade.

Be sure to check for event updates at nydogparade.org and @nydogparade on Instagram.