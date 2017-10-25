Pass the costume torch to your furry friends this Halloween, because let's face it, they look cuter in a hot dog outfit than you do. Below, the proof.

We're rounding up some of the best reader photos from our virtual Howl-o-ween costume pawty.

Want to see your pet get his or her five minutes of fame? Tag photos of your dogs, cats (and rabbits and beyond) sporting their most pet-rifying attire on Instagram with #CostumePawty and they might be featured in amNewYork.

All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram @amNewYork and check back daily to see if your pet has been featured.

Vegan dog

"Lots of hot dogs at the parade on Saturday but my dog Twiggy was the only vegan dog!!!" (Credit: @pixelvegan via Instagram )

Cotton pup

"Had so much fun at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade! #imacottonball." (Credit: @sweetbabycharlie via Instagram )

Pirate pawty

"And paw-ty they did..." (Credit: @wake_y0ur_dreams via Instagram )

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Festive pug

"An extra festive #tongueouttuesday." (Credit: @pugprxncess via Instagram )

Pumpkin witch

"My little witch!" (Credit: @pennyluvsu via Instagram )