Prospect Park Zoo exhibit to feature rare wreathed hornbill birds

Move over Jay Z and Beyoncé, Brooklyn’s got a new power couple.

The Prospect Park Zoo announced Wednesday it will open an indoor exhibit that will feature a pair of wreathed hornbills. The long beaked, black feathered birds are “pair-bonded” and zoo researchers said their new home is conducive to breeding.

In fact, staff members have seen the male bird, which is defined by its bright yellow gular pouch, make food offerings to the female, which has a blue pouch.

The birds, which are indigenous to Southeast Asia, have been on exhibit seasonally at the park for the last three years before the creation of the new exhibit at the Rotunda Gallery in the zoo’s Animal Lifestyles building.

Although the hornbills aren’t an endangered species, they are classified as a species of “least concern” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and face habitat threats.

A pair of Victoria crowned pigeons will join the couple in the new space.