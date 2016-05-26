The Bronx Zoo’s toddler gorillas caught on camera playing

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You’re not the only one enjoying this warm weather.

The Bronx Zoo released a video of two of its new gorillas, and they seem to be very excited for summer.

The two toddlers, born at the zoo in 2014 and 2015, were caught making an adorable scene in the Congo Gorilla Forest. The western lowland gorillas were spotted climbing up trees, swinging from vines and rolling in the grass while their mothers kept watch.

Three other gorillas under 2 years old also call the Bronx Zoo’s Congo home. The five young gorillas are named Kamara, Mokonzi, Kidogo Njemba, Mjukuu and Lincoln.