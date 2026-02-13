Forget the overpriced prix fixe menus and unreasonably packed restaurants. This Valentine’s Day, consider a date with someone loyal, emotionally available, and SO cute!

Several rescue organizations are offering special Valentine’s Day programs — including one-night foster “sleepovers.”

Best Friends Animal Society (SoHo)

Best Friends Animal Society is hosting its second annual Valentine’s sleepover event, allowing New Yorkers to bring a dog or cat home for the evening. Participants can visit the SoHo adoption center on February 13th after 11 a.m., and take a pet out for a cozy night — whether that means a long sunset walk, a rom-com on the couch (Perhaps…Lady and the Tramp?), or playing together in the park. And here’s the real secret: fostering doesn’t HAVE to end when Valentine’s Day does.

If the relationship feels right, participants can continue fostering or even fully commit – and adopt!

Of course, Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Soho is a great spot to visit and check out the adoptable dogs and cats year round. Check out their adoptable dogs and cats here. This is Boba Pearl by the way, and she is currently looking for a relationship:

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC)

Animal Care Centers of NYC is also hosting adoption opportunities this weekend, including a pop-up adoption event at The Pet Market (224 West 72nd St.) from 12–4p.m.

The Valentine’s Museum X Bidawee

On Valentine’s Day from 12–3 p.m., Bideawee will bring its mobile adoption truck outside the Interactive pop-up Valentine’s Museum at 245 7th Ave, giving visitors the chance to meet adoptable dogs and even take one home. As an added incentive, anyone who adopts before Valentine’s Day will receive free entry to the museum, which is an immersive pop-up celebrating love in all its forms.