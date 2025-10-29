What the dogs wore to the 35th Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

As I watched a dog dressed as the Costco rotisserie chicken parade down Avenue B, I couldn’t help but wonder what was cuter: the canine wearing custom Kirkland Signature, or the owner who, sometime last week, opened his fridge, probably saw the leftover poultry packaging, glanced at his pooch, and thought something not many people would: My dog could wear this!

As the new leader of the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, there are many things I’ve always adored about this event. I love how it brings people together. I love that it combines canines, costumes, creativity, and community. I love how it inspired my friend to buy his first glue gun at the age of 40. It’s no exaggeration to call it the Met Gala of the canine community. This year, my organization, New York Dog Parade, officially became the formal organizing team.

When the clock struck 11:30 a.m. and the dogs began to arrive, I was thrilled. I’d spent months preparing (and panicking!) for this parade, and the train was officially leaving the station. Part of me couldn’t help but pretend I was Anna Wintour herself, greeting the hundreds of dogs arriving and taking in their wonderful creations.

Hello, chocolate Lab in a UPS uniform! Wow, this is giving monochrome, utility chic.

Oh, it’s Darth Vader Pug — even going for the whole “Darth Vader heavy-breathing” thing. Really committing to the look!

Here comes the Pom-Pom Cheer Squad — literally poms dressed as pom-poms. Let’s! Go! Poms!

There’s a Shiba Inu as Taylor Swift (Life of a Showgirl Era). A senior rescue styled as Omakase! Beauty and the Beast! A Caviar Chihuahua! Bark to the Future! And — Guns N’ Roses is here!

I mean, clearly this is the Met Gala. These looks are culture-defining moments!

Thousands flooded the East Village to watch the dogs parade — and it really was a sight. Because of our permit, we had to cap the number of participants allowed to walk in the formal parade down Avenue B. So, to include the people and dogs who didn’t have tickets, my organization set up a red carpet on Sixth Street, complete with a Frank Sinatra singer and Stella and Chewy’s treats, so every dog could have a chance to parade. (Our motto at New York Dog Parade.)

As the costume competition began to wind down, I made my way over to our red carpet. It was 3:30 p.m., and our event ended soon. I wondered if many people would still be there. Well, it was booming!

One thing I love most about the dog parade is that no one’s really drinking, yet everyone’s laughing, talking, and being delightfully silly as if they were. Dogs — especially those in costume — are social lubricant. On the red carpet, dogs and humans took turns parading. I noticed a woman pushing her dog in a stroller — no costume in sight. She lingered at the edge of the carpet, clearly wondering: Can we parade? We don’t have a costume…

We all started clapping, cheering for her to take her turn. She pushed her little mutt down the carpet, and the crowd went wild. Yay, dog! You’re “classic dog” this year! An iconic, minimalist look!

It was then I realized maybe this isn’t exactly the Met Gala. Of course, many costumes at our dog parade are visionary experiences — and I will, obviously, be writing to the Costume Institute to request an exhibit. But attending the Met Gala is based on many conditions. The dog parade, however, is a celebration of the best friend who loves us without any.

Maybe the dog parade isn’t about fashion or fanfare at all. Maybe it’s about what our pups bring out in us — connection, joy, and that rare reminder of a love we all share. Dogs!!