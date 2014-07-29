Experts agree that staying active during pregnancy is a win-win. It keeps expectant moms from packing on the pounds, gives them more energy and, many say, can make labor easier.

As long as your doctor gives you the green light, you can tailor most workouts to your new body. And luckily, there are plenty of exercise classes across the city that already do that. Here's a look at studios that cater specifically to moms with babies on board.

Fitnotic

Manhattan mom Sheryl Wilson founded this exercise program to offer classes in hoopdance, body sculpting and kickboxing for pregnant moms. The Upper East Side sessions, which take place outside during the warmer months, meet once a week. Wilson caters the moves to each student's needs and concerns while keeping your core engaged. $20 for 60-minute hoopdance group class and 30-minute body sculpting and kickboxing group classes; various locations, email sheryl@fitnotic.com for class schedule, fitnotic.com

Core Pilates NYC

This Union Square Pilates studio offers a handful of mat and apparatus classes for expectant moms each week. Classes are led by teachers specifically trained to work with pregnant women. Heads up: All prenatal clients need to bring in a doctor's note approving them for exercise. $18-$33/class, private sessions $86-$90 (expectant mothers can receive 10% off private sessions and $10 off their first purchase with the code mommymoney); 99 University Place, 9th Fl., 212-260-5464, corepilatesnyc.com

Prenatal Yoga Center

There are prenatal yoga classes all over NYC. But we can personally recommend yoga center -- which is based on the Upper West Side but holds satellite classes on the Upper East Side, TriBeCa and Chelsea -- with its copious class offerings for moms-to-be. Many teachers are also doulas who can prepare you for labor. $26/class, $195 for 8; various locations, prenatalyogacenter.com

Aqua Mom

Aquatic aerobic classes are offered at three Manhattan locations -- on the Upper East Side, in Midtown East and in TriBeCa. The pools, which are kept at a comfortable 84 degrees, are private, and there are no more than 10 people per class. The classes focus on cardio and have a strength element, too. $425/8-week package; various locations, aquamom.com

Aquabeba

Aquabeba's primary business is teaching kids how to swim, but it also offers prenatal aqua aerobic classes. The sessions, which consist of 30 minutes of active time and 15 minutes of free float time, take place in an 89-degree salt-water pool in the Olive Park Condominium in Williamsburg. $35/class, $30 each in packages of three or more; 100 Maspeth Ave., Williamsburg, 917-757-3512, aquabeba.com

The Bar Method

Based on the Lotte Berk Method, which is designed to give students lean and toned bodies, Bar Method classes are safe throughout pregnancy. The SoHo studio offers free 20-minute consultations at different points of the pregnancy so that you can make group classes work better for you. $37/class; 155 Spring St., 212-431-5720, 689 Fifth Ave., 9th Fl., 917-722-0866, barmethod.com

X93 Fitness

This Upper West Side personal training gym provides customized prenatal workouts geared toward a client's abilities and potential risks. One-on-one sessions include yoga positions, strength training, oblique work and core stability exercises. $70-$120 per session (packages available); 673 Amsterdam Ave., 212-280-0689, X93fitness.com

Homebodies

Getting to the gym is often the biggest challenge for pregnant moms (especially those who are expecting their second or third children). To that end, Homebodies trainers can come to your home for a customized workout that can incorporate yoga, Pilates and weight training. The trainers serve all of Manhattan, Brooklyn, parts of Queens and Westchester County. $100-$130/one-hour session; 212-586-7160, homebodies.com