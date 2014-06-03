Rihanna’s dress at the CFDA Awards bares (almost) all

It’s Rihanna’s risk-taking that makes her a star among the fashion elite, and the brave beauty did what she does best– turned heads– Monday night at the CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC as she accepted her Fashion Icon award.

Not just anyone would stand beside Anna Wintour in a completely see-through dress, but RiRi did it with pride, drenched in 216,000 Swarovski crystals that made her over-exposed assets shine.

The gown was custom-made by Adam Selman, who has crafted many a stage costume for the singer, and was accessorized with a sparkling headwrap– and noticeably not with a bra.

“Rihanna speaks to her fans with her every look,” Wintour said on stage. “The point is to be audacious, even jaw-dropping or button-pushing — and yes, we know she enjoys pushing buttons — while remaining true to yourself.”

Rihanna, who grew up in Barbados, said she was relying on fashion to make a statement long before it was her time in the spotlight.

“As far as I could remember, fashion has always been my defense mechanism,” she said. “Even as a child I remember thinking, ‘She can beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit.’ And to this day I mean, that is how I think about it. I can compensate for all my weaknesses with my fashion.”