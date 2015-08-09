Surf’s up! Learn how to surf at Rockaway Beach

Summer may feel like it’s winding down soon. But for surfers, the water is just warming up.

If you’re looking to learn how to ride a wave, or brush up on your skills, here are three schools to know, which all operate out of Rockaway Beach in Queens:

New York Surf School

Novice to advanced surfers are welcome at this surf school, which offers lessons through November. Two-hour classes are offered for groups of three to four people by ability, with individuals able to join in on a group as needed. Two-hour individual private lessons are also offered. One-hour lessons can be accommodated, though the school recommends doing two, during which you’ll learn basic balance skills and how to safely handle a surfboard. “The rides may be short but still exhilarating,” says Najah Pursoo of the New York Surf School. Daily, half-week and week-long surf camps for kids, adults and families are also offered through mid-September, and a Saturday surf and yoga retreat for all skill levels runs through Sept. 5. $70-$90/person group, $175/person individual private lesson, $159/person surf and yoga retreat, $100-$399/person surf camp; 718-496-3371, surflessonsnewyork101.com

Skudin Surf

This surf school operates out of multiple beaches in New York City and Long Island. At Rockaway Beach, students can find surf camps for both children and adults with weekly sessions through Labor Day weekend, private one-on-one 75-minute lessons through September, semi-private 75-minute lessons for two or more people through October and 90-minute group surf classes taught every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and noon now through Sept. 27. For yogis, the school has also teamed up with Pop Up Yoga NYC this summer to offer a yoga class-meets-surf lesson, which includes a drink voucher at the Riis Park Beach Bazaar, now through Sept. 26. $65/person weekend group classes, $65-$75/person semi-private lesson, $95/person single private lesson, $75/person surf and yoga package, $100-$435/person surf camp; 516-318-3993, skudinsurf.com

Locals Surf School

At this surf school, founded in 2011 by two life-long surfers and Rockaway Beach locals, lessons include private one-on-one sessions, semi-private sessions for couples or pairs of friends, a kids’ surf camp that runs through Labor Day weekend and, the most popular option, group lessons. The two-hour sessions are geared toward beginner to intermediate surfers, with a student-to-instructor ratio of 3 to 1. Classes are offered year-round at least once every day. Group lessons are by appointment only, though walk-ups are accepted based on availability. $80/person group lesson, $100/person private lesson, $120/person semi-private lesson, $400/child kids surf camp; 347-752-2728, localssurfschool.com