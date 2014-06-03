Roller skate the summer months away at these New York City spots

Two new outdoor roller skating rinks opened in Brooklyn.

Get ready to do some skating this summer. Photo Credit: YouTube/tokyocheesesteak

Get ready to do some skating this summer.

The retro activity is having a moment, thanks to two new outdoor roller skating rinks in Brooklyn. Of course, the pastime has also been going strong since the mid-1990s in Central Park, since the formation of the Central Park Dance Skaters Association.

If you’re looking to lace up, we break down some of the options, both new and old, for you.

LAKESIDE, PROSPECT PARK

(Open Wednesday-Sunday)

171 East Dr., Prospect Park, 718-462-0010, lakesidebrooklyn.com

Admission: $6 weekdays, $8 weekends

Skate rental: $6

Skates for rent: 4-wheel

Music: A mix of classic dance music along with picks from the Billboard Hot 100

Concessions: Find hot dogs and nachos alongside wonton mahi mahi tacos and fried apple pie at the café Bluestone.

Special events: Coming soon is Lakeside After Dark, a DJ dance party every Friday at 8 p.m.

Good to know: After getting sweaty rolling around the rink, bring the kids to the water play area to cool off.

BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK PIER 2

(Opening late June/early July)

Brooklyn Bridge Park Greenway, brooklynbridgepark.org

Admission: $5-$8

Rentals: $6

Skates for rent: 4-wheel

Music: Billboard Hot 100

Concessions: Grab a bite at Luke’s Lobster and No. 7 Sub at the Smoke Stack Building in the Empire Fulton Ferry/DUMBO section of the park or pizza from Fornino at Pier 6, have a sit-down meal at the Brooklyn Bridge Garden Bar at Pier 1 or grab light fare and artisanal lemonade from Lizzmonade Brooklyn at the Pop-up Pool at Pier 2, which opens on June 27.

Special events: Once open, the rink will host roller hockey practices and games and roller derby matches.

Good to know: Free skate sessions will be held Mondays and Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon.

CENTRAL PARK CIRCLE

(Most Saturdays and Sundays from 2:45-6:45 p.m.)

Enter at Central Park West and West 72nd Street or Fifth Avenue and East 72nd Street, cpdsa.orgAdmission: FREE

Rentals: $15 (two hours), $20 (four hours), $25 (all-day) from the nearby Skate Truck (includes helmet, wrist guards, knee pads, elbow pads, park map and equipment bag)

Skates for rent: 4-wheel

Music: A mix of disco, funk, jazz, house music and pop

Concessions: In the park, head to the Boathouse Restaurant overlooking the lake (East 72nd Street and Park Drive North) or sit-down or express service, or get an order to go at Le Pain Quotidien (mid-park at 69th Street).

Special events: Rotating DJs come through to provide the tunes. Next up: DJ Ray Vazquez on June 7.

Good to know: Dancers without skates are welcome to party, too.