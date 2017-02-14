Same-day delivery flowers in NYC

Did you forget Valentine’s Day this year? Don’t worry: These same-day flower delivery services got you covered.

Petal by Pedal

Bouquets use flowers grown locally by New York farmers based on what is currently in season, from blue thistle to lavender, and, as the name implies, are delivered by bicycle. Same-day delivery is available Monday to Friday by noon, from the southern tip of Manhattan to 96th Street. Starting at $65 (plus $15 bicycle delivery fee); www.petalbypedal.com

Urban Stems

Each bouquet has a personal touch, with a hand-written note, and flowers are wrapped in a chartreuse burlap with a special hydration pack to keep them fresh. Send your special someone a bouquet fit for a star, with floral arrangements inspired by Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Adele and more. Delivery within an hour available in Manhattan (below 110th Street), Brooklyn and Queens Monday-Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Starting at $35 (includes delivery fee); urbanstems.com

BloomNation

Choose from hundreds of designs by local florists. Same-day delivery available anywhere in New York City, with delivery area and fee determined by the individual florist. Starting at $58; bloomnation.com

The Bouqs Co.

Flowers are sourced from sustainable farms with this company, and they are only cut when purchased to limit waste. Order via the app or website, and add a vase for an extra $10. Same-day delivery on select “bouqs” is available anywhere in New York City for free Monday through Friday (a flat $10 delivery fee is usually charged for Saturday deliveries but will be waived for this weekend). Starting at $70; thebouqs.com

Katrina Parris Flowers

Choose from a wide variety of blooms and vases from this local family-owned business. Same-day delivery is available in Manhattan daily. Starting at $65 (plus $20 delivery fee); katrinaparrisflowers.com