Sample sales: Rebecca Minkoff, Thakoon and more

Get up to 80% off at some of these sample sales.

Rebecca Minkoff: May 5, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; May 6-9, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; May 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 260 Fifth Ave., btwn 28th and 29th sts., 212-677-7829. Apparel, handbags, footwear and accessories are up to 75% off. One-of-a-kind samples are also available.

Thakoon: May 6-9, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. 225 Varick St. (Suite 300), btwn Grand and Watts sts., no phone. Pieces from Thakoon’s spring/summer 2013 collection, as well as items from the designer’s Thakoon Addition line, are up to 80% off.

Raoul: May 6-10, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 225 Fifth Ave., btwn 26th and 27th sts. Women’s sweaters, dresses and more are up to 75% off.

Pas de Calais: May 7-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 482 Broome St., at Wooster St., 212-938-1973. Spring/summer 2014 samples are deeply discounted. Tops are $50, dresses are $60 and outerwear is $100 and up.

Personnel of New York: May 8-11, noon- 7:30 p.m. 9 Greenwich Ave., btwn Christopher and W. 10th sts., 212-924-0604. Men’s and women’s clothing and footwear is 25-80% off.