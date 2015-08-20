Save on school supplies with these deals

Back to school shopping doesn’t have to take a hit to your wallet. Here are ways to save at major retailers.

Microsoft

Exclusive offers for college students also include a four-year subscription to Office 365 University for $79.99 and Surface Pro 3 starting at $719.10 (was $799). Through Microsoft’s education store, students and teachers can also save 10% on the new Surface, all software and all accessories. Students, parents and faculty may also be eligible to download Office 365 for free.

Shutterfly

If you have your eye on personalized notebooks, lunch bags, mousepads and more, Shutterfly is offering 50% off orders of $100 or more, 40% off orders of $50 or more and 30% off orders under $50 now through Aug. 25 when you use the promo code MORE4MORE at shutterfly.com.

Staples

Deals at staples.com including $20 off a Texas Instruments TI-CE84 Color Screen Graphing Calculator, now $109.99 (includes $15 rebate) through Saturday and a buy 2, get 1 free deal on Better Binders through Aug. 29. Students can also sign up with a .edu email to receive savings on laptops, tablets and more now through Sept. 19.

Target

At target.com, get a free $5 gift card when you spend $25 and an extra 10% for using store pickup on select school supplies at target.com until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

Moleskine

Starting Aug. 21 at any of Moleskine’s three NYC stores, students can get a 15% discount on all school supplies by showing their student ID or proof of enrollment. 436 W. Broadway; 75 University Place; Time Warner Center, 10 Columbus Circle, moleskine.com