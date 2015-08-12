Sephora set to launch monthly beauty subscription service

Sephora is joining the monthly subscription game and giving Birchbox a run for it’s money. According to a news release, beauty retailer is testing PLAY! by Sephora, a $10 monthly beauty subscription service in September 2015 with plans for a national launch in 2016.

Each month subscribers will receive a themed box delivery with five popular deluxe size products, Spotify playlists and a Play Book with beauty tips. Included in the monthly beauty hack box is a Play Pass card, which grants in-store perks like a one-on-one tutorials and 50 extra Beauty Insider points when scanned with any purchase during the launch.

There will even be opportunities to socialize with other Play! by Sephora subscribers and Sephora experts at box-themed in-store events called Play Dates, which will begin in October 2015 as stated in a news release.

The September box will include deluxe size samples of Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Oil, Ole Henriksen’s Sheer Transformation anti-aging cream, Sephora Collection Rouge Infusion Lip Stain and more.

As stated in a news release, the Play by Sephora subscription box will debut September 2015 in Boston, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio.