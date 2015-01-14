Ship Your Enemies Glitter creator regrets encouraging sparkly revenge

Sweet revenge can also be sparkly.

ShipYourEnemiesGlitter.Com, a service that will “piss off someone you dislike” has a glitzy solution to repay your enemies. For only $9.99, the site will anonymously send “some stupid f*cking glitter that is guaranteed to go everywhere” thereby ruining someone’s clean apartment floor. The package can also include a note, reminding the recipient why they got glitter bombed.

Brilliant.

Master of revenge and site creator Matthew Carpenter did not expect his prank site to go viral, and is now lying in his glittery covered bed. On Product Hunt last night, he publically posted his regrets: “Hi guys, I’m the founder of this website. Please stop buying this horrible glitter product — I’m sick of dealing with it. Sincerely, Mat.”

This morning, @matcarpenter tweeted: “ShipYourEnemiesGlitter with 1m visits, 270k social shares, $xx,xxx in sales, tonnes of people wanting to order. 24 hours old. For sale.” Perhaps now is the time to invest in a sparkly future?

Already a competitor’s site, SendYourFriendsGlitter.com has launched, offering what appears to be the exact same service. DontShipYourFriendsGlitter.com has also popped up, encouraging gift givers to send personalized postcards to people they actually like.

For some DIY glitter vengence, we recommend checking out supplies at Blick Art Materials or Utrecht and stopping by your nearest mailbox.

The glitterati are gloating.