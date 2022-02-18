Bloomingdale’s to hosts ‘Bridgerton’ themed pop-up and costumes

The Carousel at Bloomingdale’s hosts its newest pop-up on March 3, which celebrates the second season of the Netflix series “Bridgerton” set to release on March 25.

This event will display an exclusive collection of the original costumes from the series and a unique curation of Regency London fashion that the show embodies for men, women, children, and more.

“We knew from the start that the clothes and fashion in Bridgerton would be a major focal point for the series, and it has been so satisfying to see the fans embrace it and incorporate it into their own style,” Shonda Rhimes, CEO of Shondaland said. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with The Carousel @ Bloomingdales for this special Bridgerton inspired pop-up where fans will have the opportunity to shop products and inclusive clothing inspired by the show and created by female designers and designers of color.”

The “Bridgerton” Carousel shop will also feature a limited-edition collaboration with Malone Souliers x Bridgerton, a collection of women’s shoes, along with many more collaborators at the event.

“The return of Bridgerton is one of the most anticipated pop-culture events of the season, and we’re thrilled to partner with Netflix and Shondaland for The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Bridgerton,” Frank Berman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Bloomingdale’s said. “This Bloomingdale’s Carousel shop will be an immersive retail experience that blends fashion and entertainment for a truly unique pop-up inspired by the cultural phenomenon.”

Bloomingdale’s store is located at 1000 Third Avenue 59th Street and Lexington Ave. For more information about this event, visit, Bloomingdales.com/TheCarousel