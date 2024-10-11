Furniture retailer Cozey opens first brick-and-mortar store in the USA in Soho

The online furniture retailer Cozey has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in the United States in New York City.

Located at 210 Lafayette St. in Soho, the 12,000-square-foot, two-story pop-up is designed to be pet-friendly and is fully accessible. The store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The New York City pop-up comes months after Cozey’s inaugural brick-and-mortar location, which opened in Toronto this past March, followed by pop-ups in Montreal and Vancouver.

“While we’ve had an online presence in the US for over a year, we couldn’t be more excited to say a real ‘hello’ to our American customers, and directly engage with our communities,” said Frédéric Aubé, CEO and founder of Cozey. “We love the pop-up space and feel that it deeply reflects the Cozey brand and its commitment to accessibility, innovation, simplicity and adaptability.”

The showroom at the Cozey store is furnished with the brand’s line of beautiful and innovative furniture, including the Altus and Luna modular sofas, accent chairs, smart shelving units, coffee tables, side tables, and more. Cozey is also welcoming Luminaire Authentik to the showroom for customers to explore new light fixtures.

This Saturday, Oct. 12, Cozey will be hosting a special Pup Picture Day event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where New Yorkers can take free photos with their furry friends. There will also be dog treats from Zoomies, cookies and take home totes for humans who take photos, and a special meet and greet with TikTok star Biff The Samoyed, who will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“At Cozey, we make furniture for real people, with their frustrations and needs in mind, but we know that New York City living comes with its unique challenges, and so we are very excited to be in New York to meet more of our customers, learn from them, and welcome them inside to see – or rather, sit down in -, the NYC space.” said Frédéric.

The Cozey pop-up will be open through Jan. 10, 2025.

Details:

What: Cozey Store Pop-up

Where: 210 Lafayette St.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Pup Picture Day portraits on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.