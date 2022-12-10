Check out these gift ideas to help round out your shopping list this holiday season

In the think of holiday shopping? We’ve all been there. The holiday season is quickly going by and it may feel like there’s not enough time to get that perfect gift.

Here are a few suggestions of gifts you can get those people on your list this holiday season.

Give the gift of a shout-out on Cameo

What could be better than getting a personalized greeting from your favorite celebrity? If you haven’t heard of Cameo by now, here’s what you need to know: This site provides on-demand personalized shout-outs from over 50,000 celebrities, athletes, comedians, musicians and more. Plus, several celebrities offer low prices so you won’t break the bank. Prices vary and are available on cameo.com.

Durable knitted goods from Verloop

Give the gift of cozy this holiday season! Verloop is an AAPI women- and family-owned knit brand that offers a variety of long-lasting knitted goods, including hats, slippers, blankets, pillows, and so much more. Prices vary based on the product and are available at shop.verloopknits.com.

Comfy clothing and underwear from TomboyX

Wait, underwear? Trust us on this one. TomBoyX is a gender-neutral clothing, intimates, loungewear, and swimwear company that prides itself on making products for all bodies. Their holiday collection features fun, festive patterns on several styles of underwear and bras, loungewear like pants and onesies, long sleeve shirts and muscle tanks. Prices vary based on the item, available at tomboyx.com.

Couchmaster by Nerdytec

Perfect for the remote worker or gamer in your life, the Couchmaster makes it way more comfortable to be on your computer while sitting on the couch. The cushion is made of ethically sourced bamboo, making it sustainable and super comfy. Price starts at $149 and is available on us.nerdytech.com.

Morimoto Spice Blend Gift Box

For the foodie in your life, there’s this awesome spice kit. The Morimoto Spice Blend Gift Box was created by Chef Morimoto himself, reflecting what he would use in the kitchen to make Japanese cuisine. This group of spices is perfect for crafting and complementing favorites like ramen, seafood, barbecue, and fried chicken. Price is $58 and in available at thespicehouse.com.

More comfy clothes from TKEES

If you want comfy clothes that will last a lifetime, there’s TKEES. If your friend or loved one loves sleeping in, lounging at home or having movie marathons, the comfy selections at TKEES will make any lounger happy. The TKEES gift guide can help you get started with options under $75, under $100 and under $150, so you can find what fits your budget. Available at tkees.com.

Personalized gifts from VistaPrint

To put a personalized touch on your holiday gifts, there’s VistaPrint. This company has plenty of options that allow you to have creative freedom, like with their wall calendars (starting at $29.99), custom pillows (starting at $19.99) mugs (starting at $10.99) and so much more. Available at vistaprint.com.

Editor’s note: The products on this list were chosen at random by the author.