SoHo pop-up offers variety of local gift options for the holiday season

Local pop up in SoHo goodMRKT is driven by the holiday season and ready for shoppers.

This little shop supports women’s empowerment, community development, environmental stewardship, animal rescue & rehabilitation, and more. Shoppers will be able to find all kinds of different presents there for their friends and family such as apparel, jewelry, home, fragrance, kids, pets, and lifestyle.

The shop has a big variety of items and prices as well — you can find things there for less than $10 and it goes up to $250 if it is leather goods. Additionally, the space features the goodMRKT Café with drinks and quick bites.

The store is located at 411 W Broadway and is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday- Saturday from 9 am – 7 pm, Thursday from 9 am – 8 pm and Sunday from 11 am – 5 pm. The store will be open through the holiday season until Jan 6.

For more information, visit goodMRKT