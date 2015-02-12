Single on Valentine’s Day? How to score a last-minute date

OK, so you’re single and it’s the day before Valentine’s Day.

If you’re a girl, the only date you have tomorrow night is with Netflix, a carton of Ben & Jerry’s and a bottle of wine – actually, doesn’t sound that bad.

If you’re a guy, then you probably don’t care and you’ll go about your life and not even realize it’s Cupid’s favorite day.

However, for those of you who desperately want to find a date, you’re not the only ones. Don’t panic; the answer to your problem may be a dating app.

Before I continue, allow me to voice my opinion on Valentine’s Day: It’s a waste of time and money. Granted, I’m speaking as a guy, but you ladies know damn well that the day doesn’t mean anything and you’re just getting a free meal and drinks. It’s a made-up holiday so couples can pat themselves on the back for not having killed each other… yet.

Anyway, back to finding you a date.

For starters, edit your profile and put something to the effect of “Looking for a Valentine’s Day date. Message if interested.”

Look at your matches on Tinder. Message several matches that you could be interested in. Remember, it’s a numbers game, so don’t feel bad about messaging multiple people the same thing. Be as honest as possible when first messaging someone about Valentine’s Day – this applies to both guys and girls.

“Hey, I’m looking for something to do on Valentine’s Day. Wanted to know if you were interested in maybe grabbing a drink.”

Don’t quote me word for word. I’m just giving you an idea.

The key once the conversation gets started, for both guys and gals, is to find a mutual ground. Again, honesty is key. If you’re looking for just a nice night out, say that. If you’re looking to have a little fun, say that – phrase it nicely.

Guys, if you initiate the conversation and a girl agrees to go out with you for Valentine’s Day purposes, do the right thing and bring some flowers to wherever the two of you decide to meet.

Girls, if you initiate the conversation, don’t necessarily expect flowers and try and chip in when the bill comes. Remember, you started this conversation.

What happens at the end of the date? Well, that’s up to you two. I’d lay all my chips on the table before going out on the date, but not everyone is as open as I am. If you’re not comfortable with doing that, feel out the date and see how it’s going.

If you really like your date, ask for another date. If you think it’s only going to be a Valentine’s Day fling, see if your date wants to come back to your apartment for a “post-date drink” – that’s code for sex.

If the date just doesn’t work out to either one of the above endings, well, there’s always Ben & Jerry’s, booze and the Internet.