Here are six coat drives where you can donate to in the New York Metro area

As Jack Frost nips at our noses and we pull out our winter coats, it’s a good time to think of those who may not be able to weather the upcoming frigid temperatures. Donating to a local coat drive is a simple yet powerful way to give back and lend a helping hand during these challenging financial times. We’ve rounded up some of the top coat drives across New York City to help ensure your generosity reaches those who need it most. Drop-off dates and times may vary, so be sure to check each organization’s website or social media for the latest details.

Top Metro Area Coat Drives in Manhattan

39 Broadway, 27th Floor

Now in its 37th year, the New York Cares Coat Drive has collected and distributed over 2.5 million winter coats since its start in 1989. In partnership with We ❤ NYC and all of the city sports teams and leagues, they are collecting donations to help provide winter coats for vulnerable New Yorkers. A donation of $25 supports warm outerwear for ten New Yorkers and helps fund essential programs that break the cycle of poverty.

59 E 4th Street, 7th Floor

Every Tuesday and Thursday through December 19 from 11 am to 4 pm, you can drop off your new or gently used coats at CTHQ in lower Manhattan. In collaboration with community partners, CTHQ ensures that every donated coat finds its way to someone who truly needs it.

55 West 15th Street

Xavier Mission is a for-impact nonprofit dedicated to providing essential services and supporting New Yorkers in need. The organization addresses homelessness and hunger while also offering clothing assistance through its Clothing Room, which accepts new and gently used donations:

Monday – Friday, 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday 11 am – 6 pm

Sunday 8 am – 6 pm

To date, Xavier Mission has distributed more than 60,000 pounds of seasonal, casual, and professional attire to roughly 1,800 people across the city.

Top Metro Area Coat Drives in the Bronx

3594 East Tremont Avenue, Suite 300

The Center for Family Support has launched its 9th annual coat drive for winter 2025. It runs from November 3, 2025 to January 3, 2026. Donors may bring new or gently used coats to support Bronx families and community members in need.

Top Metro Area Coat Drives in Queens

110-06 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills

This Queens church has a donation truck that comes by to pickup winter coats and clothing for men, women, children, and infants up to 24 months. Please head over to the church on Sundays from 9 am – 12 pm. The next truck pickup is November 16.

Top Metro Area Coat Drives in Brooklyn

230 Classon Avenue

St. Mary’s has served the city since 1992. They offer pickups for new or gently used clothing, including coats, or you can drop them off Monday – Saturday from 9 am – 1 pm. The clothes go towards families in financial need and are provided daily.

