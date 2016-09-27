Skyfit, Wello, more fitness apps that help you find workouts and trainers

It’s never been easier to get workout tips from the pros. Whether you’re looking for audio, video or in-person training, …

It’s never been easier to get workout tips from the pros. Whether you’re looking for audio, video or in-person training, here are five apps that will help get you fit.

AUDIO

Skyfit: Offers on-demand audio workouts from trainers — plus playlists — for the treadmill, elliptical, outdoor running and indoor cycling. $10/month unlimited access; skyfitapp.com

Pear Sports: Enter your workout preferences, from style to length, and find audio coaching in running, HIIT, spin, bootcamp, TRX and more. The app can also be synced to the Apple Watch. $3.99/month unlimited, $29.99/year unlimited; pearsports.com

VIDEO

Wello: Connect with a live trainer from anywhere in the country over two-way video in such areas as vinyasa yoga, Pilates, circuit training and dance cardio. Small group classes and personal training available. Starting at $50/month for four classes, $119/month for four personal training workouts; wello.com

IN PERSON

TRN: Find a private instructor for yoga, Pilates, swim and general training with this on-demand fitness app and get working out at home, in a gym or outdoors. $125/hour-long session; trnme.com

Handstand: Find a trainer to work out with in your home, partner gyms or park in more than 20 different workouts, such as boxing, bootcamp and strength training, either one-on-one or in a group settings. Starting at $79/session; handstandapp.com