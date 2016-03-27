Spring break activities for kids in NYC

Public schools are officially on Spring Break. Here’s what students can do to stay busy.

Spring break for public school students is upon us. Here are some events that will keep the mind moving during the time off.

For little animal lovers: Pajama Time at the Queens Zoo

Visit the zoo after hours in your PJs and meet some of the resident animals up close. End the night with milk and cookies during story time. Ages 3 and up, April 1, 6-8 p.m., $35 for one child and one adult, $25/members, add an extra participant for $5; 53-51 111th St., Corona, 718-271-1500, queenszoo.com

For tech fiends: Introduction to Coding Workshop

Get inspired at the New-York Historical Society’s current exhibit, “Silicon City: Computer History Made in New York,” then learn how to code in this drop-in lab workshop. Parents and kids will learn how to animate a simple cartoon using a coding program for beginners called “Scratch.” Ages 8 and up, April 1, 6-8 p.m., FREE, exhibition pay-as-you-wish; 170 Central Park W., 212-873-3400, nyhistory.org

For art lovers and makers: Spring Break Camp at the Guggenheim

During this five-day camp, kids will examine the museum’s Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, explore galleries with museum educators and participate in hands-on workshops, where they can make their own masterpieces through painting, sculpture, collage and digital media. Ages 8-11, March 28-April 1, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (also April 25-29), $600, $500/members (includes materials, snacks, a family pass and photos documenting the program); 1071 Fifth Ave., 212-360-4254, guggenheim.org

For the Broadway-bound: Spring Break Camp at TADA! Youth Theater

Calling all theater kids. At this four-day theater program, children will write, rehearse and perform a completely unique mini-musical based on the theme “Spring Into Action!” Participants will learn from a professional director, choreographer, music director and teaching assistants. The last day of camp concludes with a performance for family and friends. A one-day camp will also be held April 1. Ages 6-11, March 28-31, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (also April 26-29 for ages 6-14), $485, $110 for one-day camp; 15 W. 28th St., 212-252-1619, tadatheater.com

For future engineers: Robofun

This spring break camp will inspire future engineers with a childhood favorite: Legos. Use LEGO parts, motors, sensors and software to design, construct and program interactive robots. There are different programs by age and topic, from robotics to game design. Ages 3-12, March 28-April 1 (also April 25-29), $425; RoboFun/Vision Education & Media, 2672 Broadway, Loft A, 212-245-0444, robofun.org