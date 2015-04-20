Escape to LI’s East End with these spring deals

Now’s the time to get out to eastern Long Island and take advantage of travel deals before the summer season …

Now’s the time to get out to eastern Long Island and take advantage of travel deals before the summer season officially starts — and rates go up. Here are some options:

Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina

Book a room at this eastern Long Island resort at a special rate of $159 per night Sunday through Thursday and $259 per night Friday and Saturday now through May 21. Enjoy the revamped food and beverage program, spa and outdoor activities such as biking, sailing and tennis. 32 Star Island Rd., 888-692-8668, montaukyachtclub.com

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Get away for a night to the full-service resort with its Seawater package, which includes a one-night stay, $22 in breakfast credits per person, $125 spa credit per adult and use of the Seawater Spa facilities starting at $475. Available now through May 21. 290 Old Montauk Highway, 631-668-2345, gurneysmontauk.com

Greenporter Hotel

Dinner’s on the house when you take advantage of the Greenport hotel’s Friday 1-Night Dinner Package, which includes a free three-course dinner for two at its on-site restaurant and continental breakfast Saturday morning when you stay Friday night between May 1-15. Package rate starts at $229. 326 Front St., 631-477-0066, greenporter hotel.com