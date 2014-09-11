Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner and more models pack ‘Angels’ Fashion Week party

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

How many models can attend one Fashion Week party?

A whole lot, especially when it’s celebrating Russell James’ sexy new tome, “Angels,” featuring photos of some of the world’s most beautiful women, including — yes — Victoria’s Secret Angels.

Adriana Lima, Karolina Kurkova, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Erin Heatherton and reality star turned model Kendall Jenner were just some of the gorgeous faces at Wednesday’s bash at Stephan Weiss Studios, which is also hosting an exhibition of some of the pictures through Sept. 16.

Hugh Jackman and Ben Stiller were also on the guest list.