Sewing sustainability into style: Ari Serrano’s upcycled fashion redefines streetwear

In an age of fast fashion and fleeting viral trends, 23-year-old Ari Serrano is doing the exact opposite.

Tucked away in his small studio in Washington Heights–which is essentially a desk and a few basic sewing machines–he’s making clothing by hand, one stitch at a time. Often starting entirely from scratch, Serrano transforms secondhand materials into bold, one-of-a-kind pieces that also reflect his personal philosophy: making upcycling “cool.”

“A lot of my clothing starts with what I find on the street or while thrifting, usually just for myself, and then I realize it could become an entirely different garment,” Serrano said. “I’m drawn to making organic pieces that feel unexpected, like something that surprises you,”

True to his statement, Serrano’s clothing line is branded “Please Look At My Ari Serrano,” as is his Instagram handle, @pleaselookatmyas, which sometimes raises eyebrows and gets him into trouble. But for Serrano, that’s exactly the point–getting people to stop, stare, and take in his style, which he describes as “high urban couture streetwear.”

“Even now, I’m walking around with a soda can on my head and people look at me like I’m crazy,” Serrano said. “But I want you to stop and wonder: is this kid sponsored by Monster? Is he full of energy? Is he just a little off? I want people to question what they’re seeing and make their own meaning out of it.”

Born and raised in a small town in Connecticut, Serrano’s early life was shaped by a blend of cultures and environments, rooted especially in his Puerto Rican heritage. He first ran an online thrift store until he discovered a designer on Instagram who had transformed a basic sweatshirt into a pair of fashionable pants. Inspired, Serrano began teaching himself how to sew through online videos, eventually moving to New York City in search of the creative freedom and chaos that would allow him to fully embrace his identity and style.

“If you’re a young artist trying to make it in New York, the biggest thing is not letting other people’s opinions get in your head,” Serrano said. “I’ve taken risks, gotten laughed at, had people film me on the street, but all of that comes with it. You need thick skin, real passion, and the drive to outwork even the people you look up to. Figure out who inspires you, then go even harder.”

Serrano recalls watching people pick up bottles and cans off the New York streets, something he believes should be praised. This mindset led to his side project, an Instagram-based business–@weedcyclers–where he turns discarded plastic mylar into handmade bags. The concept mirrors the reward system of recycling: just like getting a nickel for turning in bottles, picking up one of these bags comes with its own form of exchange and reward.

But working with secondhand materials comes with its own set of challenges–especially when the original item wasn’t designed to be repurposed. Serrano learned that the hard way after getting sick from handling something he picked up off the street, breaking 15 sewing machines, and accidentally putting a needle through his finger.

“I once cut open a vintage jacket and blue fibers went everywhere–in my mouth, up my nose–but I pushed through it for the joy of making,” Serrano said. “It’s messy, it’s not always safe, but watching something new take shape makes it worth it by the end.”

Serrano had always seen clothing not just as something to wear, but as a way to shape and share his identity. At his core, Serrano aims to transform the ordinary into something extraordinary, spinning each piece from his own creative vision.

“Fashion is one of the most powerful forms of self-expression,” Serrano said. “We’re all living inside these bodies we didn’t get to choose, and sometimes, the outside doesn’t reflect who we really are. Well, hey–with fashion, you get to decide how you show up. You get to create an identity that feels true to you.”

For Serrano, upcycling is about more than advocating for sustainability and a cleaner planet. His work blends fashion, selfhood, and individual expression, all grounded in the mission of creating something meaningful for the world he’s helping to shape along the way. In Ari Serrano’s hands, nothing is too far gone to be remade.