Betsey Johnson, Charlotte Ronson and more team up for ‘Wizard of Oz’ doll collection

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Dorothy, we’re not in 1939 anymore. And girl, we’re in New York City.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ Warner Brothers and the Museum at FIT have teamed up with high-end fashion designers, presenting a collection of dolls modeling updated, trendy styles inspired by the iconic film.

A Galinda costume, designed by Betsey Johnson, features Johnson’s signature layered cocktail dress, giving the good witch’s classic full-bodied skirt a millennial upgrade, paired with hot pink lipstick, of course.

Douglas Hannant designed his Wicked Witch to look like a “chic, sexy New Yorker,” he said. The green-skinned doll with bobbed hair takes elements from Hannant’s collection last spring, combining with his childhood love of villains for an updated look.

Other designers featured in the collection include Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan, Charlotte Ronson, and many more.

Tap your heels a few times and check out this fashionable exhibit, free and open to the public at FIT through September 10, then at Bloomingdale’s through October 11.