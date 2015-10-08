Free makeup and cotton candy are happening in midtown this week!

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Free swag is a girl’s best friend.

Clinique will be celebrating the launch of its new lifestyle website, The Wink, with free Clinique products and sweets from the Wink Cotton Candy Truck!

The Wink will feature interviews with “tastemakers” and social media personalities including Hannah Bronfman, Gray Malin and Molly Guy.

Featured today is Cloë Lane, who founded L.A. organic cotton candy company Bon Puf, which will be providing complimentary 40-calorie treats to New Yorkers this week.

On Thursday, Oct. 8 find the truck from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 58th St. betweeen Fifth and Madison and from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Bryant Park, on Sixth Ave. between 41st and 42nd.

And on Friday, Oct. 9, get your free cotton candy and makeup at Madison Square Park at Fifth Ave. between 22nd and 23rd.

Product giveaways will include Clinique’s Chubby Stick and Chubby Mascara.

Follow #TheWink for updates.