Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Soho
Manhattan

Complex takes over Soho for their ‘Brands to Watch’ event for New York Fashion Week

By Kylo Basnight Posted on
Brooklyn designer Raul Lopez revealed his latest collaboration between his brand LUAR and Lexus, the luxury vehicle manufacturer.
Designer Raul Lopez at Complex’s “Brands to Watch” event in Soho on Sept. 11, 2025.
Photo by Kylo Basnight

Complex hosted its “Brands to Watch” Event for New York Fashion Week in Soho on Sept. 11. 

To kick off the event, Aria Hughes from Complex sat down for an intimate conversation with celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna and rapper-actor Joey Bada$$. They delivered a masterclass on financial literacy and entrepreneurship. 

Chime partnered on this “Ball on a Budget” financial literacy show, where icons share their tips on how to ball on a budget, proving that money does not always equal style. This conversation previewed their upcoming appearances on the show. 

Bada$$ said, “Info and knowledge are the only things keeping us from being financially free.” 

Aria Hughes, Greg Yuna and Joey Bada$$ talk financial literacy during Complex’s “Brands to Watch” event in Soho on Sept. 11, 2025.Photo by Kylo Basnight

In the spirit of NYFW, attendees got a sneak peek at Joey Yuna’s and Chime’s new merch for their episode.

Both Bada$$ and Yuna believe success comes from investing in yourself. Bada$$ recounted selling his sneakers to buy a microphone and start making music—a move that led to his multi-platinum career. 

Yuna urged the audience to invest in themselves for the best chance at success, saying, “Gold is the best investment because it appreciates over time.”

Photo by Kylo Basnight

The rest of the event featured an evening showcase with innovative new collaborations. Guests enjoyed Instagram-worthy photo ops, signature cocktails, invigorating DJ sets, and an exclusive first look at these fashion-driven partnerships.

Tia Morris, Executive Director of Teach For America New York, on Expanding Opportunity in Education

Schneps Connects

Brooklyn designer Raul Lopez revealed his latest collaboration between his brand LUAR and Lexus, the luxury vehicle manufacturer. The partnership introduced custom-designed driving gloves and a scarf that complemented the Lexus GX, showcased at the event.

The streetwear brand Who Decides War also attended the Brands to Watch Event and previewed their latest merchandise collaboration with 2K Gaming’s Borderlands 4 game.Photo by Kylo Basnight

The streetwear brand Who Decides War also attended the Brands to Watch Event and previewed their latest merchandise collaboration with 2K Gaming’s Borderlands 4 game.

Attendees visited an interactive masked photo booth for a chance to win the new merchandise before the game’s scheduled release on Sept. 12.

About the Author

More Soho News

More from around NYC