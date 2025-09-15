Complex takes over Soho for their ‘Brands to Watch’ event for New York Fashion Week

Designer Raul Lopez at Complex’s “Brands to Watch” event in Soho on Sept. 11, 2025.

Complex hosted its “Brands to Watch” Event for New York Fashion Week in Soho on Sept. 11.

To kick off the event, Aria Hughes from Complex sat down for an intimate conversation with celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna and rapper-actor Joey Bada$$. They delivered a masterclass on financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

Chime partnered on this “Ball on a Budget” financial literacy show, where icons share their tips on how to ball on a budget, proving that money does not always equal style. This conversation previewed their upcoming appearances on the show.

Bada$$ said, “Info and knowledge are the only things keeping us from being financially free.”

In the spirit of NYFW, attendees got a sneak peek at Joey Yuna’s and Chime’s new merch for their episode.

Both Bada$$ and Yuna believe success comes from investing in yourself. Bada$$ recounted selling his sneakers to buy a microphone and start making music—a move that led to his multi-platinum career.

Yuna urged the audience to invest in themselves for the best chance at success, saying, “Gold is the best investment because it appreciates over time.”

The rest of the event featured an evening showcase with innovative new collaborations. Guests enjoyed Instagram-worthy photo ops, signature cocktails, invigorating DJ sets, and an exclusive first look at these fashion-driven partnerships.

Brooklyn designer Raul Lopez revealed his latest collaboration between his brand LUAR and Lexus, the luxury vehicle manufacturer. The partnership introduced custom-designed driving gloves and a scarf that complemented the Lexus GX, showcased at the event.

The streetwear brand Who Decides War also attended the Brands to Watch Event and previewed their latest merchandise collaboration with 2K Gaming’s Borderlands 4 game.

Attendees visited an interactive masked photo booth for a chance to win the new merchandise before the game’s scheduled release on Sept. 12.