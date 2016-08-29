Day trip essentials for your next getaway

Getting out of town for the day means no luggage. But even if you’re not packing, you’ll still need some gear. Here are some day trip essentials to keep handy for your next adventure.
L.L.Bean’s Stowaway Day Pack
This backpack is small enough that it won’t be a burden, but big enough to store all your necessities, from your wallet and keys to snacks and a water bottle. $39.95; llbean.com
Clean Bottle Stainless Square
Lightweight, leak-proof, ergonomic and durable, this 20-oz. water bottle will last many a day trip. $44.95; cleanbottle.com
Perverse Ace sunglasses
Fall still calls for shades. Update your collection with this unisex pair. $45; perversesunglasses.com
Go-Comb Star Mirror
Freshen up from a windows-down car ride or a train trip with a run through your hair with this stainless steel model — so slim you can carry it in your wallet. $15.99; go-comb.com
Fresh Sugar Sport Treatment Sunscreen
This SPF 30 stick is perfect for on-the-go lips, face and eye-area protection — recommended year-round. $25; fresh.com
Vivitar Selfie Stick with Aux-in Wired Shutter Release
Yes, they’re groan-inducing, but sometimes the occasion just calls for it — especially if you want to capture an amazing view. Just use it sparingly. $4.92; amazon.com
Nomad Roadtrip Car Charger
Built for car use, this cellphone charger plugs into your vehicle — getting charged and charging your phone at the same time. It also works as a portable battery. $39; amazon.com
LinearFlux LithiumCard
Not driving? Try this ultra-thin charger, which can increase a phone’s battery life by 15% in as little as 15 minutes. $39.99; linearflux.myshopify.com