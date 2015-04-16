DKNY PR GIRL’s sassy guide to the working world is on its way

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Followers of fashion likely follow DKNY PR GIRL (@dkny), the famous Twitter persona developed by Aliza Licht, the voice of Donna Karan and DKNY, who has more than 500,000 followers.

Licht is among the best-known pioneers of fashion-related social media. But what she found along the way of building her reputation, and her fan base, was that her followers not only wanted to know about fashion, but also, and just as much, were interested in navigating the working world.

Now, in her new mentorship-focused book, “Leave Your Mark: Land Your Dream Job. Kill It In Your Career. Rock Social Media,” ($26; Grand Central Publishing) with a foreword by Donna Karan, Licht delivers a sassy guide to the contemporary working world – where much like with social media – personal and professional lines are blurred.

It’s both for newbies and established types looking to be better communicators of their personal brand. A fun, fresh read written in the beloved tone that has earned Licht her huge following. It’s available for pre-order now at amazon.com and will hit the shelves at bookstores on May 5.