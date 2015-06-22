You can now buy Kendall Jenner’s lips, well, lipstick

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Now you can kiss like a Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner’s lips have made headlines as long as she has, but now pretty much anyone with a mouth can immitate her sultry pout.

Nineteen-year-old model Kendall Jenner has been the face of Estee Lauder since last fall, but this is her first lipstick collaboration with the brand.

Available exclusively online, Kendall Jenner’s “Restless” is a “part poppy, part orange crush, all matte” shade of Estee Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Matte Sculpting Lipstick.

Each tube runs at $30 and is engraved with Kendall J’s signature.

How jennerous.