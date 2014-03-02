Every dress worn by Best Actress winners

Quantcast
While we’re all looking forward to seeing tonight’s Academy Awards sure-to-be-stunning red-carpet fashions, it’s worth taking a look back, too, at some of the most memorable looks in Oscar history.

British website Media Run Digital has created impressive illustrations of every single outfit worn by every single Best Actress winner since 1929.

The dresses run the style gamut, from Barbra Streisand’s sheer sailor-inspired Arnold Scassi pants look (1969), to Gwyneth Paltrow’s light-pink Ralph Lauren gown (1999), to Halle Berry’s stunning floral Elie Saab dress (2002), to Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior ballgown last year.

Courtesy of: Mediarun
 
 

And don’t forget to check out our predictions as what the style stars of awards season will wear on the Oscars red carpet.

