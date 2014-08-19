Show honoring military servicewomen and veterans to kick off Fashion Week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Fashion Week is paying homage to the women who serve our country.

The Salute the Runway fashion show, honoring military servicewomen and veterans, will kick off the twice-yearly style spectacle on Sept. 3, organizers announced Tuesday.

The goal is to drive awareness to the challenges women face while transitioning back to civilian life.

During the show, to be held at Fashion Week headquarters at Lincoln Center, 15 servicewomen will show off “women’s wardrobe staples” from designers including Donna Karan, Carmen Marc Valvo, Mara Hoffman and Norisol Ferrari, all of whom have donated pieces.

Uniforms going back to World War I will be also be on display, courtesy of the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation in D.C.

Little Black Dress Wines and Fatigues to Fabulous are sponsoring the show, which is not open to the public.

The two organizations launched the Salute the Runway initiative in June, and have produced fashion shows on military bases around the country since then.