Gladiator sandal soldiers on through summer’s end

It’s almost the end of the summer, yet I’m still holding onto my favorite trend for the season: the gladiator sandal.

Valentino, Azzedine Alaia and Stuart Weitzman have all taken this sandal to a new level with grommets, lace detail and even suede and metallics.

My first pair came from Canfora in Capri — where the owner made me gold, black, and silver lace-up gladiator sandals. From that day on, my summer obsession has been just that.

This summer, Jennifer Lopez was photographed in the gladiator. Both Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have worn the sandal with jean shorts, full skirts and dresses to amp up the fashion in Southampton while shooting their E! show “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons.” And bloggers are going crazy for the trend and posting looks all over Instagram.

Until Labor Day comes and goes, the gladiator is my pre-fall go-to — or my summer boot. Pedicure required (Essie’s pale pink Fiji is my polish pick).