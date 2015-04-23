Heidi Klum releases intimates collection at Macy’s

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Heidi Klum, the bombshell beautiful “Project Runway” host, designer and supermodel, has launched a contemporary line of bras and panties sold exclusively at Macy’s and macys.com in the United States.

The intimates collection, called Heidi by Heidi Klum, includes four panty styles and four bra silhouettes that range in price from $12 to $44. Panties include hipsters and bikinis along with sexier bottoms — one called the “cheeky.” Among the bras, the Heidi Boost is a deep plunging number that includes soft gel pads for “maximum lift.” Luxe fabrics such as lace and mesh, along with playful detailing, including ribbon stripes, neon contrast stitching and peek-a-boo keyhole cutouts, are the collection’s saucy signatures.

Klum is no stranger to the lingerie biz. She was one of Victoria’s Secret’s most celebrated models for 13 years — roundly considered to be the head angel — turning in her wings in 2010. She also has a more expensive Heidi Klum Intimates brand sold at Bloomingdale’s and online. The Bendon lingerie group produces both that and her line for Macy’s.

The 30-piece collection includes bra sizes 32A to 38DD and panties that go from small to extra large. Klum says the line “offers the ultimate selection of lingerie styles every woman should have in her closet. From the perfect boost to the most natural shape, I am very excited for women to experiment with the fun and feminine styles this collection offers.”

And it should be no surprise that the 41-year-old beauty looks, well, fab in her new collection. She, naturally, models it herself in promotions. And, duh, why not?