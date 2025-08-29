Tucked away in Nolita on the corner of Prince Street and Elizabeth Street, you’ll find the Hourglass Cosmetics global flagship store, creating a quiet, blissful space to explore their products.

Inside the store, Hourglass Cosmetics welcomes guests with a warm, inviting environment inspired by the history and creativity of the store’s neighborhood. The intentional design and minimal use of digital screens allow guests to explore and chat with employees while exploring the brand’s products without getting overwhelmed.

Hourglass Cosmetics offers a variety of products, including products for your complexion, eyes, cheeks, and lips, as well as brushes, cosmetic tools and skincare. All of Hourglass Cosmetics’ products are vegan and cruelty-free.

“Vegan innovation has been at the core of Hourglass Cosmetics since its founding in 2004, and the brand has remained cruelty-free, continually advancing its commitment to animal welfare,” said Adam Sidwell, Hourglass Cosmetics International Pro Artist. “In alignment with this mission, Hourglass partners with the Nonhuman Rights Project, an organization dedicated to securing fundamental rights for animals, and donates 5% of net profits from the Unlocked collection to support their work.”

An in-store Hourglass experience that you won’t find anywhere else is the Ambient Lighting Edit: Charms collection. There are two palettes, Ambient Lighting Edit Charms: Volume I & II, and each features six of the more popular shades from Hourglass Cosmetics’ Ambient Lighting collection, including powder, blush, bronzer and highlighter, which uses photoluminescent technology to filter surrounding light to blur imperfections and refine skin’s appearance.

Like the rest of the Hourglass products, Ambient Lighting Collection is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, with Ambient Lighting Volume II utilizing the only vegan alternative to carmine, a red dye often used in cosmetics, on the market.

“With our purpose in mind, the Ambient Lighting Edit: Charms Volume II palette features Red 0, the industry’s first-ever vegan alternative for carmine. This groundbreaking ingredient delivers a saturated, wearable red hue crafted entirely with animal-friendly pigments, reinforcing the Hourglass vision of luxury beauty without compromise,” said Sidwell.

LIke the name suggests, the Ambient Lighting Edit: Charms collection utilizes charms to make each palette truly one-of-a-kind. Customers will be able to customize their palette with two charms that suit their personality, with options including initials, Zodiac signs, good fortune signs and natural elements.

Each charm is magnetic, allowing customers to easily swap out charms. Customers can pick out their charms in-store at the flagship and get a feel for their choices before making a purchase.

The Ambient Lighting Edit Charms: Volume I & II are only available in-store and retail for $130, which includes the palette and two charms. Other charms are available for purchase as well for $18 each.

“‘The Ambient Lighting Edit: Charms collection was inspired by the artistry of fine jewelry and the Hourglass Cosmetics devotion to craftsmanship. Each is designed as a modern heirloom and an object of beauty that feels deeply personal,” said Sidwell. “Through customizable charms and symbols, palettes can be tailored to reflect a bespoke story, transforming them into one-of-a-kind keepsakes. Whether given as a gift or chosen as a personal treasure, these palettes honor life’s most meaningful milestones, from birthdays to holidays and everyday moments worth celebrating.”

The Hourglass Cosmetics flagship is located at 14 Prince St. For more information about Hourglass Cosmetics, visit hourglasscosmetics.com.