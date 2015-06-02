Is Caitlyn Jenner America’s newest style icon?

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Is Caitlyn Jenner the new Kate Middleton?

As soon as the Duchess of Cambridge debuts an outfit, it seems like half of the Western World is ready to follow suit.

With Caitlyn Jenner’s grand debut on Monday, it seems the style world has little else on its mind than what and who Caitlyn is wearing.

Though the Vanity Fair issue in which she appears doesn’t hit newsstands until June 9, we have a few details about the Annie Leibovitz photo shoot.

On the iconic cover, Caitlyn is wearing a silk corset (reportedly in 36B, an important detail, apparently) by Trashy Lingerie. The West Hollywood-based lingerie line sells the corset for $200 and is now advertising the piece “as seen on Caitlyn Jenner.”

As for the bling, Jenner is wearing Monica Rich Kosann 18K Yellow Gold cushion bezel-set earrings, valued at $1,295 and also now advertised “as worn by Caitlyn Jenner in Vanity Fair.”

The pages of Vanity Fair are still a mystery, but we know that a Zac Posen piece, DKNY outfit and Agent Provocateur lingerie are all featured in the top secret spread.

Demand is high to know more about Caitlyn’s outfits, perhaps for more women to replicate the looks themselves.

While the world has only known Caitlyn Jenner for most of a day, has she become a new style icon?