Jung Kook steals the spotlight at Calvin Klein NYFW show in the East Village

Jung Kook of BTS stopped traffic in the East Village during Calvin Klein’s runway show, drawing hundreds of fans and spectators.

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) kicked off last week in spectacular style, welcoming global icons to a front row showcase of the very best in luxury brands. On Sept. 12, word spread like wildfire that the invite-only Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2026 runway show by Veronica Leoni would be held at the Brant Foundation art museum–located at 421 East 6th Street–at noon.

Renowned attendees such as Anna Wintour, Rosalia, Lilly Collins, Solange, Naomi Watts, and others were among the star power supporting the brand. However, it was Jung Kook of BTS who took a starring role at the event, drawing hundreds of fans and photographers clamoring to get a glimpse of the global pop star.

Fans, affectionately known as ARMY, could be seen with outstretched hands, photocards of Jung Kook, magazines, and other BTS memorabilia as they lined outside the venue hours ahead of the showcase. Even photographers climbed on top of a nearby apartment building’s garbage containers in hopes of getting a picture of Jung Kook inside the exclusive event.

When Jung Kook’s bodyguard, Lee Jusang (who fans affectionately call Mr. Lee) arrived at the Calvin Klein venue, the crowd erupted in screams, believing the “Golden Maknae” to be in tow. Once Jung Kook arrived in a taupe oversized suit with his iconic silver ear, lip piercings, and necklace glimmering in the sunlight, it was clear who played the starring role at the runway show. It was the first time the BTS member had taken part in NYFW, and as global ambassador for Calvin Klein, he made sure to pay his respects to the brand and his fans with this appearance. His presence became a viral moment on social media, with hashtags like #JungKookxCalvinKlein becoming a trending topic.

Avid BTS fans like Liz Thompson, who traveled from Brooklyn, wanted to show her support for Jung Kook. Thompson has found solace in BTS since she was 16 years old, and she felt it was only right to reciprocate that love by cheering on Jung Kook at his first fashion show.

“I wanted to show my support because BTS has been my biggest and best influence in my young adult years, and I always love meeting new people who share the same interests as me. The experience was great! I met some new people and was able to see one of my favorite people in person,” Thompson told amNewYork.

While some arrived at dawn to see the K-Pop idol, Thompson arrived about two hours ahead of Jung Kook after learning that he had been confirmed to attend the event the day before.

“I ended up waiting for about two hours, and I didn’t travel far! I actually didn’t even know he was going to be there until the night before, and I figured it would be fun to go before work,” Thompson said, laughing. “I did adore his outfit, but I will say I’m biased. I think the look was very him, which was so cool to see!”

While fans merely saw Jung Kook for a few moments, for many of them, it was a moment they will always cherish as they celebrate BTS’s return from military service and anticipate their upcoming album release.