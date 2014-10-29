Kate Spade and Tory Burch come to coffee tables

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You may still be saving for those Tory Burch flats or a new Kate Spade pocketbook but the designers’ new clothbound coffee table books offer stylish pieces of luxury fashion for under $40.

Tory Burch’s “In Color” opens with an introduction by Anna Wintour, recalling Burch’s fashion beginnings as a “modern-day Lily Pulitzer.”

Following a note by Burch herself, the book is then organized by color, featuring gorgeous photos of the designer’s inspiration and collections in colorful hues. In the orange section, a recipe for a Screwdriver with blood orange wedges takes the book off the coffee table and onto the home bar. Interviews with designers, artists and photographers in “In Color” provide insight into Burch’s inspiration as a designer, philanthropist and CEO, perfectly complimenting the gorgeous hardcover book.

Kate Spade New York’s “Places to Go, People to See” follows her series of lifestyle books (“Style”, “Manners” and “Occasions”) published in 2004 and 2013’s “Things We Love,” with a collection of photos and anecdotes from around the world. From a to-do list in Rio de Janeiro — “drink something refreshing from a coconut” — to a shop local list including wooden trays from Morocco and ceramic antipasta dishes from the Amalfi Coast, each page inspires plenty of wanderlust.

As the entertaining season reaches its peak, visually enticing and conversation provoking coffee table books can be essential to hosting a successful get together. Take a page from these New York designers and deck out your living room with two new titles.