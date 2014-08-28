Labor Day sales: Shop these now

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

This Labor Day, the only work you should be doing is digging through the racks and carrying shopping bags. So take advantage of these great sales around New York City, and get shopping!

Armani Exchange

Men’s and women’s apparel and accessories are up to half off. Through Mon., armaniexchange.com for locations

Banana Republic

Get 40% off all purchases (with some exclusions). Through Mon., bananarepublic.com for locations

Comptoir des Cotonniers

Get an extra 10% off sale items that are already reduced by up to 60%. Through Mon. at 137 Fifth Ave., 212-460-5289

Gymboree

All items at this children’s clothing favorite are 40% off. Through Mon., gymboree.com for locations

H&M

Deals start at just $4.95 for men, women and kids. Through Mon., hm.com for locations

Intermix

Previously marked-down designer fashions are an extra 40% off. Through Mon., intermixonline.com for locations

Joe Fresh

Men’s and women’s already-reduced clothing and accessories are an extra 50% off. Open-ended sale, joefresh.com for locations

Modani Furniture

Modern furniture, from sofas to armchairs, is up to 40% off. Through Tues. at 40 E. 19th St., 212-780-1800, modani.com

Gap Factory Store

All items at the Gap’s outlet store are half off. Get an extra 15% off all purchases of $75 or more. Through Mon., locations at gap.com/outlet

Old Navy

Clothing and accessories for the whole family are up to 50% off. Through Mon., oldnavy.com for locations

Target

All Mossimo women’s denim is buy one, get one half off. Through Mon., target.com for locations

Trina Turk

All sale items at this designer womenswear boutique are an extra 20% off. Through Mon. at 67 Gansevoort St., 212-206-7383, trinaturk.com