Lela Rose, Tibi and more sample sales

Zang Toi: May 20-21, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 18 E. 48th St. (Suite 2000), at Madison Ave. Gowns, cocktail dresses, sweaters, T-shirts and more are up to 80% off.

Tibi: May 20, noon-8 p.m.; May 21, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; May 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 57 Greene St., btwn Broome and Spring sts. Womenswear is up to 70% off, including a long silk dress for $150 instead of $675.

Hudson: May 20, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; May 21-23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; May 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; May 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 225 Fifth Ave., btwn 26th and 27th sts. Men’s and women’s premium denim is up to 80% off.

Lela Rose: May 21, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; May 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 224 W. 30th St. (14th Fl.), btwn Seventh and Eighth aves. Womenswear from the resort 2014 and spring 2014 collections is up to 75% off.

Naeem Khan: May 21-22, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 260 W. 36th St. (10th Fl.), btwn Seventha and Eighth aves. Gowns and caftans are $650-$3,000, cocktail dresses are $400-$1,500, basic cashmere sweaters are $50-$100 and outerwear is $400-$1,500. A selection of jewelry and shoes is also on sale.

Kings of Cole: May 21, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; May 22, 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. 325 W. 38th St. (Suite 1208), between 8th and 9th Avenues. Cute, comfy casualwear at 50 to 80% off.