Lole, Josie Natori and Jill Lindsey: New stores to shop in NYC

Craving somewhere new to shop this summer? Look no further than these recent additions to the New York retail scene.

Lolë

This Montreal activewear import is geared toward the stylish workout fiend. Plain tees and leggings need not apply: These duds have fashion-forward detailing (think mesh inserts on pants), an on-trend color palette and a relaxed, feminine vibe that can take you from the gym to the streets. Bags and other accessories are also in stock. 112 Mercer St., 212-226-6820

Josie Natori

Josie Natori’s first U.S. shop dedicated to all things pretty. The designer’s signature lingerie, bras and sleepwear are available, as is apparel and “global antiques, inspirational treasures and unique collaborations.” 253 Elizabeth St., 646-684-4934

Jill Lindsey

Get your fashion fix, plus a glass of wine or a cup of Joe. This Fort Greene newbie sells a hip mix of home goods, men’s and women’s apparel and accessories. Next week, the shop’s wine and coffee bar opens. 370 Myrtle Ave., Fort Greene, 347-987-4538