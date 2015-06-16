Lucky Magazine has suffered an unlucky fate

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

This magazine could have used a little more good luck.

Lucky, “the magazine about shopping,” is going out of print after 15 years.

Originally owned by Conde Nast, the publisher reports Lucky as circulating over 1 million monthly subscriptions, poising the magazine as one of the company’s most popular.

Last month, the Lucky Group, a company partnered with Conde Nast in 2014, announced that the magazine would go quarterly.

Monday, however, brought some unlucky news from Fashion Week Daily, announcing the end of Lucky’s print edition entirely and the folding of The Lucky Group.

Luckyshops.com, the publication’s website and online store is currently running.

The Lucky Group has yet to comment or post on any of their social media channels about the news.