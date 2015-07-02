For $90 you can learn to do your own makeup at MAC Studio

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Selfies are about to get so much more made up.

MAC Cosmetics is opening its first MAC Makeup Studio at 825 Lexington Ave.

While single-service salons featuring services like manicures, blow-outs or eyebrow styling are highly popular among a certain sect of New Yorkers, the makeup salon has yet to fully expand in the city.

MAC has been planning the salon for almost a year and a half, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

The salon will feature six chairs, with an additional two VIP seats behind an elite-sounding “swingy metal beaded curtain.”

At MAC Makeup Studio, customers can book appointments for everyday makeup, special occasions looks and a private lesson in how to make your face selfie-ready.

A 90-minute full makeup lesson runs at $90, but a 30-minute tutorial in bold lips, smoky eyes or sculpted is only $30.

Beauty enthusiasts can also plan $50/person 90-minute parties for up to six people, including makeup lessons and application.

Lessons and makeup application can be booked in advance at MACCosmetics.com/MACMAKEUPSTUDIO.

For a slightly cheaper lesson in looking good, MAC’s Youtube channel posts 100% free to watch makeup tutorials.

Whichever service you choose, be sure to get a nice position in front of the shiny new mirrors. It’s all about the selfies at this new beauty hub.

MAC Makeup Studio is scheduled to open July 15.