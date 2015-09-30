Magnolia Bakery and Kate Spade New York team up for new collection

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Carrie and Miranda would go crazy over this one.

Magnolia Bakery and Kate Spade New York have teamed up on a collection of “playfully sweet accessories.”

A cupcake box tote, banana pudding cross-body bag, cookbook clutch and more are part of the new collaboration, available online and in stores this October.

Items will be priced from $32- $378.

The culture and cupcakes of NYC are inherent in the designer’s collections: Kate Spade New York’s Spring 2016 presentation created a tres-chic bodega in the Meatpacking District.

Magnolia Bakery now also sells chocolate bars inspired by their most popular baked goods so you have a special treat you can tuck into your new tote.