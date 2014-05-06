Marge Simpson inspires new MAC cosmetics line

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Now that’s what we call a stylish anniversary party!

To celebrate 25 years of “The Simpsons,” the always-fun cosmetics brand MAC is releasing a beauty collection this fall that’s inspired by Marge Simpson, the blue-haired matriarch of the cartoon family.

“Springfield, Springfield! We’re launching a collection to celebrate 25 years of @TheSimpsons this fall. #MACandMARGE,” MAC announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

The gang over at the FOX show showed some love on social media, too, tweeting: “The most beautiful woman in television, Marge Simpson, is getting her own limited edition @MACcosmetics makeup line this fall! #MACandMarge.”

This isn’t the first character-driven collection MAC has done, previously collaboring with Archie Comics and Hello Kitty. The brand is also releasing a line inspired by Disney’s “Maleficent,” starring Angelina Jolie, on Thursday.